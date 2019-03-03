A Whangarei woman is losing it after her $60 souvenir T-shirt from the weekend's record-breaking Eminem concert is beginning to disintegrate before she's worn it.

Being a massive fan, and lucky enough to see Marshall Bruce Mathers III when he last played in Auckland, Selene Campbell and her partner decided to splash out on VIP tickets to see their favourite rapper.

About $1400 later, they landed in Wellington and joined just under 47,000 others to see Eminem in front of a sell out crowd at Westpac Stadium on Saturday night.

He sang all his hits and even police praised the punters who went along after making just 16 arrests.

While the flights, accommodation and the gig went without a hitch, it was a $60 T-shirt that Campbell is losing it over.

Campbell said she and her partner bought five different items of clothing from the VIP merchandise store, including T-shirts, a hoodie and singlet.

After arriving home, she decided to wash the gear in case colour ran on to other clothing.

However, while hanging it on the clothes line she was horrified to notice some of the writing on one of the T-shirts had come off.

More continued to fall off when she touched it.

"I thought I would give them all a delicate wash in case the ink ran before we wore them. I was just pissed off, when I saw it hanging it out on the washing line.

"We paid $700 for our tickets, flights and accommodation to Wellington, so we ended up spending about $4000 to go down and come back with a T-shirt that does that, it rips you, seriously.

"It's $60 for a T-shirt you would think that they would have decent quality. Like, come on."

She posted of her predicament on rapper's tour page on Facebook and others had replied she should have turned the T-shirt inside out, but she wasn't impressed with that.

"I shouldn't f****** have to. It's a $60 T-shirt."

"I've got $15 T-shirts from K Mart that have been through the wash 50 million times and they're fine.

"You expect more than that, to be honest."

Campbell said she was less than impressed with their VIP experience as there was less range of clothing in their area than in the general admission merch tents.

"We had a VIP room and things like that but as soon as that finished they just sent us out into the rest of the crowd and the official after party that we paid for in Wellington city was open to the public."

She believed it was likely open to VIP customers early on but as they were at the front of the crowd they got stuck with everyone else trying to get out and were among the last to leave.

"We didn't really feel like VIPs, I tell ya. "

She said the gig itself was "awesome" but was gutted for it to be tarnished by the musician's merchandise.

Eminem's tour team have been approached for comment.