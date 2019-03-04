Nitro Circus riders gave their best Indiana Jones impressions as they raced against 90kg Zorb balls yesterday.

The crew of riders which included Dusty Wygle, Ethen Roberts, Harry Bink and Brandon Schmidt are in New Zealand for their You Got This Tour but are making the most of the terrain by filming a television show at the same time.

Senior vice-president of media Trip Taylor, who has produced shows like Jackass and the original Nitro Circus, told the Rotorua Daily Post they were filming for a new show titled Nitro Next Gen.

"The best way to sell tickets, the best way to understand who your cast is to get character-based TV and film based around them.

Advertisement

"When we did it on MTV it was the old cast who has dissipated a little bit but we have the best talent in the world so we are going to relaunch a show based around the next generation of Nitro Circus talent."

A rider wipes out while racing against the Zorb ball on the zig-zag track. Photo / Stephen Parker

The television show and tour feature freestyle motocross and BMX riders performing jumps and tricks, often record-breaking and dangerous.

Taylor said the show gave those at home the opportunity to learn who the riders were and realise they were just like anybody else.

"They each are not only good at what they do in their sport, they are all just such unique characters."

Taylor was unsure when the show would be released or even if it would be released but he was certain fans would see the footage one way or another.

"We have a huge digital platform so you will probably see some of it there but hopefully within a year if we sell it."

A pair of riders caught on camera for as Nitro Circus films, possibly for a television show. Photo / Stephen Parker

Zorb general manager Andy Corson said it was probably a softer approach to stunts than what the riders were used to but for Zorb it was an exciting day.

He confirmed the site was closed down to guests which allowed the Nitro Circus crew to take their time filming.

"It's great for us to be able to use our park and do something a little bit different with it. It is not just hopping in balls and rolling down hills."

He said although the riders were well trained there were some stunts that they simply could not do due to the Health and Safety Act.