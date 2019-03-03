A man trapped below the bluffs at the Pinnacles in Coromandel has been rescued by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter after suffering a medical event.

He was trapped above the bluffs in Coromandel Forest Park and needed to be winched from the scene by Westpac 1.

"The man was flown to Hikuai in a moderate condition."

Intensive care paramedic Casey Drum was winched into the scene in the Kauaeranga Valley by crew chief Mark Cannell at 1pm on Sunday.

The 759m summit of the Pinnacles provide panoramic views of the Coromandel Peninsula and the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail takes about 8 hours to complete, according to the Department of Conservation.

The team had been redirected east from a mission in Beachlands.

Drum and Canell were then called to another winch mission at Wentworth Track in Whangamata.

They found a teenage girl with her hip dislocated. She was flown to Thames Hospital in a minor condition.