Frontline police in the Canterbury region will no longer carry firearms on their person following the arrest of a young man earlier today.

The 20-year-old was sought by police in relation to a firearms incident on Anzac Dr in the early hours of Saturday, February 23.

"He was located by police in Papanui at 2.15pm today and was taken into custody without incident," police said in a statement.

"The man has been charged with using an imitation firearm against Police and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 4 March 2019.

"The Routine Carriage of Firearms directive has been lifted."

Last week it was announced frontline police officers would carry firearms following three incidents involving guns in one week.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price made the decision after one man was shot by police after he failed to stop.

He said while the other man was on the run, officers would be armed.

"Until he is located, or hands himself in, frontline Level 1 responders in Canterbury will be carrying firearms for their own safety and the safety of the public," he said on Friday.

"Our officers are operating in an environment of heightened risk, and they deserve to be kept safe. Their safety is paramount.

"My intent is simply that my staff can come to work, complete their shifts to keep the public safe, and return home safely to their families at the end of the day."

However, following the arrest of the 20-year-old in Papanui the directive was lifted.