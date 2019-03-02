Today's warm and clear weather will continue late into this week, with most regions reaching into the mid-20s, MetService says.

It has been a stellar day for much of the country, with barely a cloud in the sky across the nation.

The Waikato dominated the extremes today; Hamilton recorded the highest temperature at 26C, followed by Whenuapai on 25.3C and Paeroa on 25.2C.

Meteorologist Sarah Haddon said the forecast for the week showed fine weather, aside from some rain about the West Coast of the South Island.

A slow-moving high-pressure system is forecast to bring settled weather until Thursday.

"For the North Island it will be mid to late 20s, that will be the trend for the week. Towards the end of the week we will get those muggy nights back.

"But they won't be as bad as what we saw a few weeks ago."

Barely a cloud in the sky in #Aotearoa today. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-high twenties this afternoon for most places. #Whitianga has already reached 24.6C today. More temperatures: https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CF pic.twitter.com/1K7FIVsGZR — MetService (@MetService) March 2, 2019

However, a northwest flow would strengthen over the South Island on Monday ahead of a front that would approach from the Tasman Sea.

"There is low confidence rainfall accumulations will reach warning criteria about Fiordland from Monday evening through to Tuesday evening.

"In addition, there is low confidence northwest gales about exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island may become severe for a time on Monday and Tuesday morning."

The evolution of dryness and meteorological #drought since the start of the year. Pockets of severe drought are evident in parts of the Tasman Region.



Unfortunately, not a lot of 🌧️is in the forecast this week for the areas that need it.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/w07bjy2nUU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 2, 2019

Aside from the west coast of the South Island expecting rain, most of the island would have fine weather reaching into the high 20s, Haddon said.

"For the South Island it will be warm with most places in the late 20s as a high.

"There may be a slightly cooler change towards the end of week," she said.

Your weather tomorrow

Whangārei:

Fine, some high cloud from afternoon. Light southwesterlies.

High 27C Low 14C

Auckland: Fine, but some high cloud from afternoon. Light winds at first, then southwesterlies developing in the afternoon.

High 25C Low 16C

Whanganui: Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds, but afternoon and evening westerlies.

High 24C Low 14C

Napier: Fine. Westerlies turning northeast for a time in the afternoon and evening.

High 25C Low 11C

Wellington: Morning cloud, then becoming fine. Northerlies, strengthening for a time in the afternoon and evening.

High 21 Low 14C

Christchurch: Fine, some morning cloud. Northwest breezes developing afternoon.

High 28C Low 11C

Dunedin: Fine, some morning cloud. Westerlies.

High 23C Low 16C

Greymouth: Cloudy periods, chance evening shower. Southwest breezes.

High 19C Low 12C