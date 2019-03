Emergency services are responding to a car fire in the northbound lane of the Dunedin Northern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were dealing with the fire at the "top of the hill".

Police were dealing with traffic which had started building up, she said.

Cars queue on the Northern Motorway out of Dunedin as the result of a car fire that closed the road this morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The motorway would be closed while firefighters tried to put out the blaze, she said.

A line of vehicles is waiting to exit the city after the Eagles concert last night.