Two Thai mothers came to work in New Zealand so they could better provide for their families.

But a fire that completely destroyed their flat in the upmarket suburb of Remuera have left them with nothing but their clothes on their back.

Since the fire, Parada Seejun, 34, and Supap Songtarn, 51, have been staying in a makeshift room above a shop on Dominion Rd.

Fire destroys the Basset Rd flat. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page has been put up by Asian Family Services seeking donations to help the two get back on their feet.

Seejun, who has a 14-year-old daughter back in Thailand, said she came to New Zealand so she could "send money back home" and did not imagine she would be in a position where she needed charity.

"When I got the job offer, I was so happy because I thought New Zealand was going to be where my dreams can come true," said Seejun, a traditional massage therapist.

"Never, ever did I imagine that I will be living in such a nightmare."

She recalled the night, on December 12 last year, when she heard a "loud bang" and opened her eyes to see her Basset Rd flat engulfed in flames.

Soon, there were 15 fire appliances attending to the large blaze, which started at about 3.30am.

Although Seejun and all the other occupants were safe and accounted for, none of their belongings could be saved.

What's left of the flat after the fire. Photo / Supplied

Songtarn, who has two daughters aged 19 and 23, said she didn't get any content insurance because she thought she would have been covered by her landlord's insurance.

"There were about seven people staying in the flat, including the landlord," she said.

"We thought the landlord's insurance would have covered us all."

The women did not want to name the shop where they are both currently staying, fearing it could get the business owner into trouble.

"It is just a small room, like a store room, where we have our two mattresses," Songtarn said.

"But it is still shelter over our heads, and the shop owner is kind enough to let us stay."

However, Songtarn said life had been a struggle since the fire.

"Because we lost everything, including our passport, we have nothing - no food, and even nothing to cook with," she said.

"We have been eating very simple food, like instant noodles and maybe some vegetables with rice."

Social worker Meaw Appel said the women had approached Asian Family Services for help because they didn't know where else to go.

The women had not been able to receive any support from Work and Income due to their immigration status as work visa holders, Appel said.

"With no family or relatives in New Zealand, it means they have been sleeping rough," she said.

"What they need is really just basic stuff, like clothing, kitchen appliances and maybe just a little money to help them get back on their feet."

As of noon on Sunday, three donors have contributed $30 through Givealittle

Appel said returning home to Thailand was not an option for the women as they needed to continue earning so they could support their families back home.