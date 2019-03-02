A double-decker bus has struck a cattle beast north of Taupo, but initial reports are that no one has been hurt, police say.

Inspector Ian Brooker said police were alerted to the incident at Ohaaki, 35 kilometres north-east of Taupo, at 11.24pm.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted, but Brooker said he understood no one was hurt.

"But the bus is out of action."

Advertisement

The incident is understood to have occurred on State Highway 5 near the intersection with Piripiri Rd.

Brooker did not know if the road was closed. He did not have any other information, such as the owner of the bus or how many people were aboard.