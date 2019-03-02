A double-decker bus has struck a cattle beast north of Taupo, but initial reports are that no one has been hurt, police say.

Inspector Ian Brooker said police were alerted to the incident at Ohaaki, 35 kilometres north-east of Taupo, at 11.24pm.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted, but Brooker said he understood no one was hurt.

"But the bus is out of action."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

The incident is understood to have occurred on State Highway 5 near the intersection with Piripiri Rd.

Brooker did not know if the road was closed. He did not have any other information, such as the owner of the bus or how many people were aboard.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Helicopter still searching for injured paraglider

2 Mar, 2019 8:42pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in the Waikato

2 Mar, 2019 5:13pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Auckland seaplane crash: Pilot 'shaken up' but OK

2 Mar, 2019 1:38pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Serious crash on Hawke's Bay highway - one pulled from wreckage

1 Mar, 2019 5:51pm
Quick Read