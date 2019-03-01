Police are at the scene of an incident described by them as a fight, and a neighbour as "pretty graphic".

Details were scant, but a police spokeswoman confirmed one person had been injured in the incident an address in Pukemiro, a tiny settlement 40 kilometres north-west of Hamilton.

A person commented on a community Facebook page that the incident occurred in Robert Ave and was serious.

"Heard screaming that 'he's not breathing' and someone doing resuss. Was some altercation."

Advertisement

Police tape was now being put around a house, the person commented.

Another person wrote on Facebook that there was "3 police cars, 2 ambulances, 1 fire engine and a paramedic car with Joseph St blocked off".

The police spokewoman said police went to an address in Pukemiro after they were alerted to a fight at 9.11pm.

She did not have any other details about the nature of the incident or the seriousness of the person's injuries.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted.

A Robert Ave resident, who did not want to be identified, said they hadn't seen anything. But they had heard something.

"It's pretty graphic."

The resident wouldn't give further details.

"They are neighbours, they are friends. I don't really want to talk about it."