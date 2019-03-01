Two people have been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a serious crash this evening.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash at 5.35pm on the Hawke's Bay Expressway and it is believed two vehicles were involved.

"The road is blocked as a result of the crash between Taradale Road and Prebensen Road and diversions are place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Fire communications shift manager Murray Dunbar understood the accident involved one truck and two cars.

He said two fire trucks were sent to the scene and they pulled one trapped person from a car.

A St John's media spokesperson said two vehicles attended.

They transported one patient with serious injuries and a patient with moderate injuries to HB Hospital.

A patient with minor injuries was treated but did not require transport to hospital, she said.