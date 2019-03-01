A group of teenagers in stolen cars allegedly drove into the front of two shops and stole electronics before trying to run down two police officers and fleeing on the wrong side of an Auckland motorway.

Waitemata Police Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said six teenagers allegedly stole two cars from New Lynn late on Wednesday night and used one of the cars in a ram raid at a business nearby about 2.30am.

The teens allegedly caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage and stole electronics before ditching the car.

McNeill said the group then drove to Milford in the second stolen car where they stole another car which they used in a ram raid on Hurstmere Rd in Takapuna about 3.50am.

All six teens allegedly entered the store and stole a large amount of electronics before leaving in the stolen cars.

Police in the area chased both cars, stopping one. Three people ran away but were found and arrested by police dog handlers.

The driver of the second car allegedly tried to run down two police officers before driving the wrong way down the Northern Motorway near Constellation Drive.

The car continued in the wrong direction along the Upper Harbour Highway.

McNeill said their actions put other drivers and police in "significant danger".

The car was eventually stopped by using spikes and the three occupants were arrested.

Six people aged between 15 and 17 appeared in the North Shore Youth Court yesterday afternoon on a number of charges.