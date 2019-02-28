The man accused of murdering Lynace Parakuka in Rotorua last year has been remanded in custody after a court appearance.

Jason Wiremu Poihipi, 19, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua today before Justice Sarah Katz for a pre-trial callover.

He was remanded in custody until his trial which is set down for two weeks starting September 23.

Poihipi is yet to enter a formal plea to the murder charge.

Advertisement

He was arrested on September 10 last year in relation to the death of Parakuka on September 7.

Parakuka, 22, was found dead in the St Michael's Catholic School grounds and a homicide investigation was launched the next day. Poihipi was arrested two days later on September 10.

St Michael's School gate during police investigations into the death of Lynace Parakuka. Photo / Stephen Parker

Parakuka was the mother of a young daughter

At previous appearances Poihipi has avoided looking at the camera, hiding his face. Today he made no attempt to hide his face.