Police have cordoned off part of an Auckland road after reports of gunshots from a house early this morning.

Two police officers are stationed outside a property on Sandringham Rd, which has been cordoned off with police emergency tape.

A police spokeswoman said they got reports of gunshots at an address there in the early hours.

"When police arrived, a fence/gate on the property was on fire.

"This has since been put out and inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire,'' she said.

Shortly after 6.30am, police said no one was injured in the incident.

Asked whether they were looking for a gunman, police did not address it; only to say that the incident was "thought to be suspicious".

A reporter at the scene says officers can also be seen at the back of the house.

Vehicles are being diverted from the area.

A witness told the Herald just after 5.30am a police Eagle helicopter could be seen overhead.

Her bus driver also reported that Sandringham Rd had been closed off.