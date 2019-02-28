Stunning artworks and Waiheke Island's breathtaking scenery make for a great combination — something the Sculpture on the Gulf organisers know well.

The biennial event features 28 outdoor sculptures dotted along the Matiatia headland.

Pictured is Memory Castle by Elliott Collins. Photo / Doug Sherring

Works by Jeff Thompson, Chris Bailey and Robert Jahnke are among those featuring in the Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf 2019.

Pictured is Future Failings by Euan Lockie. Photo / Doug Sherring

The route covers 2km, and is connected by various walkways and stairs. It takes up to two and a half hours to complete.

Pictured is Liberace by Phil Price. Photo / Doug Sherring

Walkers need to be prepared. Participants are encouraged to bring good footwear as the walkways are unsealed, narrow, and has steps in some places. The event is free, but adults are encouraged to make a $10 donation.

Pictured is The Pool by Natalie Guy. Photo / Doug Sherring

For those who find the course too challenging, a $5 shuttle bus (children free) departs from the Information Centre near Matiatia wharf.

Pictured is Extended Play by Shannon Novak. Photo / Doug Sherring

There are a number of fully accessible and interactive resources along the route, in which families and schools are encouraged to take part.

Local food trucks will provide food and non-alcoholic beverages, and free water filling stations can be found at the Information Centre.

Pictured is Round and Round by Leon van den Eijkel. Photo / Doug Sherring

The event is open daily from 8am-5pm from today until March 24.