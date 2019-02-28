The family of Denver Chance haven't heard from him since Sunday afternoon and along with them, North Shore police now share concerns for his safety.

The 43-year-old was last seen leaving a property in Mairangi Bay around 4pm on Sunday and police are asking for information from the public.

Have you seen Chance's red Nissan Skyline? Contact the police if so. Photo / NZ Police

Anyone who might have seen Chance, who is described as solid build and around 178cm tall is asked to contact police immediately.

"Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, with the registration LGH476, to contact them," North Shore police said on Facebook.

Advertisement

"Anyone with information is urged to contact North Shore police on (09) 477 5000. You can also send us a private Facebook message."