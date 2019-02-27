A Rotorua Intermediate School teacher was allegedly assaulted during school pick-up yesterday afternoon.

In a post on the Rotorua Intermediate School Facebook page, the school alleges that science teacher Alasdair Hay, who was helping direct parents during pick-up time, suggested to the driver of a car to turn left, rather than right, on to Malfroy Rd, in an effort to alleviate traffic build-up.

The post said Hay was verbally abused and the driver chose to turn right.

It said the car stopped on the road, a passenger got out of the car, holding up traffic, and ran over to Hay and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The passenger returned to the car and drove off, the post said.

The post said the school encouraged anyone with information to contact the school's office.

Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry said Hay would be away from school until next week after suffering a concussion and sprained ankle which has put him in crutches.

De Thierry said a couple of hundred students who saw the incident yesterday were a bit traumatised, and the school ensured they were seen to by a counsellor.

"For a lot of the kids, it was the first time seeing something as aggressive as this," said de Thierry.

The staff had a meeting this morning to discuss the event and de Thierry said they were in shock that something like this could happen.

He said the driver and passenger who attacked Hay were related to a child at the school.

"I've been here for 14 years and never had anything like this."

De Thierry said students were not in danger and the incident was "out of the blue" and there was no way they could have predicted what happened.

He said they would continue to monitor the outside of the school as they previously would have.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police had been notified of the incident.

She said no arrests had been made but police were making inquiries.

Josh Te Kowhai, a parent of a past student, said the incident was disgusting.

"It's going to be an embarrassing situation for his family, and especially his child at the school. I hope he's truly remorseful, but punished accordingly once identified."

A woman who wished to remain anonymous, witnessed the assault as she drove her child home from another school.



"I wondered what was going on as I saw the teacher take a photo, and then all of a sudden a guy ran through the traffic and gave the teacher a mighty punch.

"I asked him if he was okay, then saw help come to him, so had to move on as cars behind were getting impatient and there was nowhere to stop."

She said there were a lot of cars, parents and kids around.

"He was quite stunned and shaken and some lovely students were looking after him. It looked like he took a photo of the car, so I hope that is some lead."

Jasmin Wairoa said: "As a parent in the community I think it's disgusting that this person thinks he has the right to expose other people's children to this disgraceful behaviour.

"How are staff meant to do their job if they feel threatened to do so? I hope Mr Hay is recovering okay."

A woman, who chose not to be named, said she had family at the school and was disgusted they could witness such behaviour.

"What is that teaching the children? To disobey their teachers? That bullying is okay? No! That is down right disrespectful and disgusting behaviour.

"Children are meant to feel safe at school and should not have to go through this."

Belinda Heron, a parent of a Year 8 Student at the school, said the incident was "absolutely disgusting".

"That poor child that car had picked up from school is being raised to think this is actually how we treat people. Mr Hay was trying to do his job and keep our children and community safe."

Jillian Mckinley, another parent of a Year 8 student at the intermediate, said the behaviour was unacceptable.

"Everyone should be able to feel safe especially in a school environment. Children shouldn't have to witness this sort of behaviour, especially from an adult."

Greta Kumeroa has had four children go through the school, the youngest of which finished there last year.

She said: "I'm sad this happened to such a popular teacher. It is a good school with good teachers, and Gary de Thierry is an awesome principal."

A woman who wanted to be known as Renae, had a child at the school last year.

She said getting counselling for the child involved was a good idea.