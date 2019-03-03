Police are still looking for a motorbike believed to have been ridden by a young man who died in a crash near Murupara just over a month ago.

Herewini Gavigan, 24, died on February 3 when he came off a motorbike on State Highway 38, Murupara.

However, when police arrived at the scene, they only found Gavigan's body and the motorbike was missing.

Police initially said a month ago it was a vital piece of evidence but no one in the area at the time of the crash had come forward with information.

Advertisement

A police media spokeswoman said their inquiry into the crash was ongoing but they were still looking for the motorbike.

"Police are continuing to investigate and are following a number of strong leads.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Gavigan's family and would like to thank members of the public who have provided valuable information."