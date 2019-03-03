Police are still looking for a motorbike believed to have been ridden by a young man who died in a crash near Murupara just over a month ago.

Herewini Gavigan, 24, died on February 3 when he came off a motorbike on State Highway 38, Murupara.

However, when police arrived at the scene, they only found Gavigan's body and the motorbike was missing.

Police initially said a month ago it was a vital piece of evidence but no one in the area at the time of the crash had come forward with information.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police media spokeswoman said their inquiry into the crash was ongoing but they were still looking for the motorbike.

"Police are continuing to investigate and are following a number of strong leads.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Gavigan's family and would like to thank members of the public who have provided valuable information."

Related articles:

ROTORUA DAILY POST | Sport

Haka at Ironman finish line 'icing on the cake' for Te Kowhai

3 Mar, 2019 4:31pm
3 minutes to read

Whānau mourn Rotorua workers killed in four-truck crash in Pikowai, near Matatā

3 Mar, 2019 3:32pm
6 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Touch is in Bay family's blood

4 Mar, 2019 5:00am
3 minutes to read

Person critically injured in crash near Rotorua

3 Mar, 2019 11:18am
Quick Read