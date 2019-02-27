Two men have been arrested in relation to the Māngere Bridge shooting which police have denounced as a "senseless act of violence".

One man was shot and another suffered facial injuries following the incident, which took place near the Māngere Bridge boat ramp in the early hours Sunday, February 17.

Police have now arrested two men, aged 25 and 28, following their investigation.

The 28-year-old man was charged with wounding with a firearm and is due to appear in Manukau District Court this afternoon.

The 25-year-old man would be appear in court at a later date to face charges relating to possession of ammunition and being an accessory after the fact.

Inspector Jarred Pirett said police were committed to finding the alleged offenders responsible.



"This was a senseless act of violence that caused significant harm to the victim and his family and caused alarm in the community.

"I want to thank the members of the public who came forward with information which helped us identify those allegedly responsible.

Both the police and Auckland Council received complaints about the noise level coming from the area shortly before the shooting occurred.

The area has become a popular spot for late-night rowdy parties and residents have become so frustrated with drinking-related issues, fighting and noise that a community meeting had been arranged for tomorrow night.

Police confirmed they received a complaint of loud music being played in cars on Coronation Rd at 3.45am. However, they say there was nothing to suggest the noise complaint was related to the shooting.

Council regulatory compliance manager Steve Pearce said the council received a complaint at 4am.

"When our officer arrived at the site there was no noise and police had cordoned the area off."