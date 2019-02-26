Police are hoping a tattoo on the hand of one of three robbers who targeted a Hamilton dairy will help lead to his identity.
Three men stormed the Choice Convenient Store on Glenview Tce about 8pm on Monday.
Detective Constable Ely said the trio arrived in a stolen Mazda Familia which was later found abandoned nearby.
They fled with cigarettes and cash.
Ely asked people to look at the tattoo on the left hand of the man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. If anyone recognised it or the men shown in the CCTV images they were urged to contact police.
The stolen vehicle was later found on Peacockes Rd. The police dog tracked the car heading towards Norrie St before the track went cold.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.