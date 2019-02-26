Police are hoping a tattoo on the hand of one of three robbers who targeted a Hamilton dairy will help lead to his identity.

Three men stormed the Choice Convenient Store on Glenview Tce about 8pm on Monday.

Detective Constable Ely said the trio arrived in a stolen Mazda Familia which was later found abandoned nearby.

They fled with cigarettes and cash.

Anyone who recognises the robber's tattoo on his left hand is urged to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200. Photo / Police

Two of the robbers prepare to run around behind the counter of the Choice Convenient Store in Glenview to steal cigarettes and cash. Photo / Police

One of the robbers flees the dairy as another stays with the man behind the counter. Photo / Police

The tattoo on the left hand on one of the robbers can be seen as he leans on the counter. Photo / Police

Ely asked people to look at the tattoo on the left hand of the man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. If anyone recognised it or the men shown in the CCTV images they were urged to contact police.

The stolen vehicle was later found on Peacockes Rd. The police dog tracked the car heading towards Norrie St before the track went cold.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.