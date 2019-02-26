A young Hamilton woman killed in a fatal crash in the King Country leaves behind two young children.

The man charged in relation to her death and for injuring her two children made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today.

Johnathan Daniel Coombe, of Waharoa, was remanded without plea on a charge of careless driving causing the death of Darrelee Beckett Tuhoro and two charges of careless driving causing injury to Zealan Tuhorouta Sweeney and Ambah Wendy Louise Anahera Tuhoro on State Highway 3 at Mahoenui, north of Awakino, on February 20.

Tuhoro's grandfather, John Tuhoro, drove up from Taranaki to catch Coombe's appearance but was too late.

He said other family members also wanted to be there so they could see who was charged over Darrelee Tuhoro's death.

He said his daughter was driving from Hamilton to New Plymouth, with her sister and two children aged 7 months and 2 years, to visit her father and other family when the crash occurred at 6.20pm on a bend north of the tunnel in the Awakino Gorge.

When asked how the family were feeling in relation to Coombe, Tuhoro said there was no animosity towards him.

Darrelee Beckett Tuhoro, 27, died in a crash on State Highway 3 north of Mokau last Wednesday, leaving behind her two young children.

Johnathan Daniel Coombe, 46, of Waharoa, near Matamata, leaves the Hamilton District Court after appearing on three charges in relation to a fatal crash north of Mokau last week. Photo / Belinda Feek

"There's no animosity, because he's hurting and he should be hurting too ... none of us know him, but I saw him, that's enough.

"That's why we came here to see who he is. To see what the name is and who he is. We knew he was a Pakeha fella. And we thought he must be hurting too or his family must be hurting."

Tuhoro said his granddaughter was buried next to his wife in Te Kotahitanga Marae, near Otorohanga.

When asked if the family would come to the next court date, Tuhoro said they would.

"Yes we will be there. We need to be there. It should be clear cut but it's up to him."

The family didn't know the circumstances of the crash or how it happened.

He said his other granddaughter and two great grandchildren were all injured. Those who were hospitalised had since been released.

Coombe was remanded on bail to reappear on March 14.