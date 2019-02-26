The state of emergency in the Nelson region has been lifted, with Civil Defence confident the fire is "contained and under control".

This morning, Mayor Richard Kempthorne confirmed a decision has been made to allow the state of emergency to expire.

It has been three weeks since the state of emergency was declared in response to the Pigeon Valley fire.

"There has been a huge effort from all agencies involved, to ensure the threat to people, animals and property is alleviated," Kempthorne said.

Civil Defence controller Roger Ball said he was confident that the situation has been contained and is under control based on the efforts of Fire and Emergency NZ personnel.

"However the fire risk across the entire Nelson region is extreme, increasing the chance of a single spark creating a large fire," he said.

FENZ area manager Grant Haywood asked residents to remain vigilant, and to stop and think, and call 111 if any signs of fire or suspicious activity are seen.

"Before undertaking any outdoor activity consider the urgency of this work and potential that it could create a spark, for example, where metal could strike metal or stone, such as mowing grass, using firearms or grinding, welding or metal cutting," he said.

"If these activities can't wait until there's been considerable rain, we're asking they are timed for early in the morning with calm, cool temperatures."

The Nelson fire seen after a flare up near Wakefield on February 7. Photo / Aimee Jules

Paul Soper from the Ministry for Primary Industries encouraged all residents who have stock to contact 0800 327 646 for information and offers of grazing and feed.

An outreach programme carried out by Red Cross and Rural Support Trust will take place from tomorrow through to Sunday, visiting residents in affected valleys.