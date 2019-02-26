A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder after the death of a woman in West Auckland.

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a 59-year-old woman died in the suburb of Oratia.

The accused first appeared in the Waitākere District Court earlier this month and today was brought to the High Court at Auckland.

His counsel, Shane Tait, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The man's interim name suppression also continues until he next appears in court in May.

"There are some mental health issues that are in play here, so until those are resolved it is my intention to continue name suppression," Justice Simon Moore said.

A trial was also set for February next year.