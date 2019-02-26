A man has been taken away by Waikato Armed Offenders Squad members after a search warrant was instigated at a Hamilton house.

Heaphy Tce, in the suburb of Fairfield, was blocked off by police as armed officers stormed the property from 6.30am today.

Local residents reported hearing noises but didn't think much of it.

One said she first thought the noises were being made by animals, before her husband went and had a look.

To their shock they found several AOS staff lined up outside the house, near the intersection with Clarkin Rd, pointing their rifles at the house.

They watched as an "older lady in her nightie" was walked out before she went back inside the house.

A man, wearing handcuffs, talks with an AOS officer after they were called to a Heaphy Tce property this morning. Photo / Supplied

Detectives talk with local residents. Photo / Supplied

Armed officers get ready to enter the Heaphy Tce house about 6.45am today. Photo / Supplied

An ambulance was also called to the scene. Photo / Supplied

A man was also seen wearing handcuffs and talking to officers.

Heaphy Tce, between Sare Cres and Clarkin Rd, was closed as police carried out the search warrant. The road reopened about 7.20am.

A police spokeswoman said the officers were carrying out a search warrant at the house.

But it wasn't the only job emergency services attended on the street this morning.

Police and soon after, Fire and Emergency, were called to the nearby Baptist Church to offer assistance to a person "having an anxiety event", the spokeswoman said.

Fire were called as a small fire was soon after discovered.