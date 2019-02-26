A person has been shot by police in Christchurch tonight - the second police shooting in less than a week.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Shirley tonight, police told Stuff.

St John confirmed to the Herald that a man had been taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries.

​

Advertisement

The man is held down by police in Christchurch this evening. Photo / via video

Dramatic video of the incident shows a man taking cover behind his vehicle in a street as police cars converge on the scene before numerous gunshots rings out.

The man in a red shirt and khaki shorts can be seen sprinting away from the car as police arrive with sirens ringing out.

He turns back to face police when numerous shots ring out.

A photograph on social media then shows police working on a man in the street after the apparent shootout.

The vehicle appears to have been driven on its exposed metal wheel rims.

"This just happened outside my apartment complex cops having a shoot out after a high speed chase one man shot and injured to my knowledge at this stage," a resident writes.

A resident on Eveleyn Couzins Ave told Stuff the heard about eight gunshots just before 7.30pm.

Witness Ashley told Newshub police were currently setting up a cordon around the area.

"Thought it was just a car chase. Boy racer type."

Police at the scene in the suburb of Shirley. Photo / Jack Loader

The incident is the second police shooting in less than a week.

A man was fatally shot by police during a roadside shootout on Thursday after robbing a Kawerau bank.

The Mongrel Mob member was suspected to have used methamphetamine.

Police attempted to stop the man's vehicle between Kawerau and Edgecumbe but he failed to stop.

About 10.20am the vehicle stopped on State Highway 30, near the Te Teko racecourse.

Armed officers from the Armed Offenders Squad went forward, the offender presented a firearm at them and fired a shot. The officers returned fire, hitting the man.

First aid was administered but the man died shortly after at the scene. No police officers were injured in the confrontation.

More to come