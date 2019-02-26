Colourful crowds, funky food trucks and authentic performances by an eclectic range of artists and musicians made for a festive day in the sun at Coastella on Saturday.

Sandwiched between rain on Friday and Sunday Coastella was the place to be on Saturday as the sun came out, setting the scene for the fourth festival.

Festival goers young and older flooded the grounds at Southward Car Museum, with Auckland blues-rock band The Miltones kicking off the music for the day on the Coastin' Dell Stage surrounded by native bush and buzzing cicadas.

Over 3000 festival goers flocked to Coastella at Southward Car Museum over the weekend. Photo / Rosalie Willis

First up on the Amphitheatre was Australian duo Mama Kin Spender performing with Wellington choir Supertonic.

Soaring melodies and tight harmonies drew crowds before C. W. Stoneking played the Coastin' Dell Stage with their simple solo set, getting everyone in the mood for Trinity Roots who delivered a heartfelt one-hour set.

Warren Maxwell performing as part of Trinity Roots was a crowd favourite. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Festival organisers Paul Brown and Gerry Paul were thrilled with how the festival went despite a tough start, with the weather forecast and multiple crashes on SH1 delaying festival goers coming from Wellington.

"We are thrilled with the turnout considering the lead in with the weather and the conditions," Paul Brown said.

"Over 3000 people came in and gave it everything."

The liquid baselines and smooth harmonies of Trinity Roots were a crowd favourite.

"Trinity Roots, Mama Kin Spender and C.W. Stoneking were all equally as popular, but Trinity Roots-they just completely nailed it.

"We're all about trying to get something for everyone so that people can come and take away a new favourite band.

"We are discoverers. It's about finding something new. That's our model, that's the recipe that we work to and that worked."

With such an eclectic mix of artists there was something for everyone, with the Havana Funzone also a hit with youngsters.

Kadodo Drum & Dance were full of energy. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Brisbane-based Bullhorn closed the night getting everyone up and dancing before Richer City Rebels kicked off the after party.

The whiteboard is already being taken out for next year with Paul and Gerry already looking at areas to grow.

"We will be getting our whiteboard out, our thinking caps on, and go again, raising the creative bar and stepping it up again for our fifth year.

"We think we've got something pretty special here, a fantastic event on the coast that is unique in its offering with amazing hospitality that the whole coast has played a part in.

"Exploration is already beginning for next year."