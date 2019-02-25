Killer driver Rouxle Le Roux will appear in court next month for allegedly breaching the conditions of her home detention.

The 19-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of 15-year-old Nathan Kraatskow in May last year.

Le Roux had been drinking wine and smoking cannabis before she got behind the wheel of a Mercedes and hit and killed Nathan at the Oteha Valley Rd offramp in Albany.

Rouxle Le Roux killed 15-year-old Nathan Kraatskow in May 2018. NZ Herald photograph

Nathan was cycling home when he was killed.

In December Le Roux was sentenced to 11 months' home detention.

She was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community work and was disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.

A condition of her home detention was that Le Roux must answer the door and present herself to authorities at any given time.

On February 20 it is alleged she failed to respond to two visits where probation officers knocked repeatedly on the door of her home.

She has been charged with failing to comply with the conditions of her sentence and will appear in the North Shore District Court next month.

Le Roux's sentence sparked outrage across New Zealand and upset Kraatskow's family.

His mother Charlene Kraatskow started a petition on Change.org calling on prosecutors to appeal Le Roux's sentence and seek a harsher penalty.

The Crown reviewed the sentence but decided it would not appeal.

Charlene Kraatskow spoke to the Herald after the Crown advised her of the decision.

"Obviously we are really disappointed because we don't think that the sentence is the right consequence for the crime," she said.

"But there's not much more we can do."

Nathan Kraatskow died after he was hit by a car as he biked home. Photograph supplied

Days before Christmas Le Roux spoke exclusively to the Weekend Herald.

She claimed she thought about her young victim "all the time" and "prayed" that she could "make it right somehow".

"I have really down days where I don't feel like going on anymore," she said.

"I am sorry and know words will never bring him back.

"I am going to do my best to not have his name go down in vain.

"I want to prove to [Kraatskow's family] I am remorseful and I take this seriously and this will

never happen again."