If ever there was an invitation to eat all the pies - this was it.

A truck has spilled its load of pies across a Manukau road today after rounding a corner.

The spill sent the pastries, believed to be trays of Big Ben pies, all over the street near the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Davies Ave.

The debris on Manukau Station Road. Photo / Facebook

A post in the Facebook group Manurewa Spread the News shows photos of hundreds, if not thousands, of pies scattered all over the road.

The post reads, "If you can get to Manukau Bus Station asap free pies. Truck's door opened as he was turning the corner. Driver giving them away."

But a later comment said the pies were being loaded back into the crates, while workers in hi-visibility vests guarded them on the side of the road.

Poster Toni-Marie Karaitiana said she didn't see the incident happen, but went past on the bus.

"I was sitting at the bus stop waiting for my mum when staff from Auckland Transport - ones that were helping - said to everyone come get free pies," she said.

A police spokesman said it received a report that a truck had spilled its load just before 9am.



A number of pies were on the road and one lane was blocked as a result.



Police are on scene assisting with traffic. It's expected the road will be cleared later this morning.