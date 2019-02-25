Reading Cinemas employees in Wellington have been made redundant, seven weeks after the complex was closed when a potential earthquake risk was identified.

Last Thursday night all staff at the Courtenay Central complex were told they were being made redundant effective immediately.

The building has been closed since January 5, when an engineers draft report identified risk to parts of the building.

Some tenants have been allowed back into the building but the main complex and movie theatre remains closed.

The cinema was awaiting engineering reports to be completed and peer reviewed before it could make a decision.

A Wellington City Council spokesperson said they had not heard whether the report had been completed.

The building owner did not have to release the information, unless it triggers a public safety risk.

Hannah Shelton Agar, Unite Union's cinema organiser, estimated about 20-25 staff worked at the cinema and said they were told it would not be closing.

"They are not sure when they can reopen the doors to the customers and the staff, so in light of that being an unknown factor they have made the staff redundant."

Shelton Agar said although it was a difficult situation, they would have liked to able to have had consultation.

"This was done very hastily, we were informed on Thursday night and it was being done immediately... some time and notice to have discussions would have been better."

She said some employees they had spoken to were "stunned and confused" with the news.

Shelton Agar hoped when Readings reopened, it would "do the right thing" and reach out to former staff and offer them their old positions back.

Work underway to demolish the Reading Cinema car park building in Wellington after it was badly damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake. 09 January 2017. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

The building had been shut previously in the past after the Kaikoura Earthquake in 2016. Its carpark was demolished soon after. After a revamp it was reopened under the Courtenay Central logo.

Courtenay Central declined to comment.

Reading Cinemas has not responded to requests for interview.