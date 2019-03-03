A miniature horse New Plymouth police believed was stolen has been found dead.

Hawk, a 2-year-old, palomino pinto gelding went missing from a property in Bell Block sometime after 5pm on February 21.

A police spokeswoman previously told the Herald police attended and conducted forensic inquiries.

It appeared as though the horse was in an enclosed space and was stolen, the spokeswoman previously said.

According to a page created on Facebook to aid the search for Hawk, the 2-year-old horse has since found dead.