It will be an air of nostalgia for football fans when a veteran Chinese soccer competition - with more teams than the Rugby World Cup - kicks off in Auckland in September.

The World Chinese Football Association Evergreen Cup tournament, which will see around 25 teams from around the globe comprising up to 500 people compete, is being organised largely under the radar.

Among the big names coming include China's Fan Zhiyi, a hero in his homeland for being the first Chinese footballer in 1998 to play in the English league when he joined Crystal Palace, and former China international striker Gao Feng.

Crystal Palace's Fan Zhiyi clears the ball upfield against Liverpool. Photo / Getty Images

Also heading this way is Malaysia's ex-national captain Soh Chin Aun - who is also known by his nickname "god of war" for his commanding play.

Organiser Wei Li, president of the NZ Chinese Sports Association, said the event was a "social tournament" that has been held around Asia for more than 20 years.

"There was a suggestion last year that we move the tournament to somewhere out of Asia, so we proposed Auckland and won the bid," Li said.

"This event will be a treat to football fans, and will bring fond memories to older Asian migrants who will be familiar with some of the footballers coming."

Malasyian footballer Soh Chin Aun Photo sourced from Facebook.

So far, teams from Spain, USA, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and five from China are among those confirmed coming.

"This is like a World Chinese Cup, but the main objective is really just to have fun and enjoy the sport," said Li.

Li said organisers did not approach the Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development (ATEED) for support as it has enough sponsors and funds - estimated to be just under $1 million - for the tournament.

New Zealand Football spokesman Peter Thornton said NZ Football "was very pleased" to hear last week that the NZ Chinese Sports Association had been granted hosting rights for the event.

"We believe the event will benefit the wider football community in Auckland by raising awareness amongst communities around football, particularly the Chinese community," Thornton said.

"Furthermore, football tourism of this nature is great for the regional economy and highlights how New Zealand Football can provide support to central and local government as part of the 2019 China-NZ Year of Tourism initiative."

Andrew Pragnell, NZ Football's chief executive, said Auckland was the world's fourth most diverse city.

"We are certain attendees from around the world will enjoy this area of NZ and playing football here," he said.

The four-day tournament will take place at the QBE Stadium in Albany, kicking off on September 21.

Stuart Turner, ATEED's head of major events, said it had not received any funding application nor been contacted by organisers of the competition for any other support.

"With an event of this size, it would be up to the event organisers to apply for funding or requests for other support from ATEED," Turner said.

"A number of events come to Auckland without ATEED intervention and we view this as a positive thing as it creates a wider landscape of events in the city to add to the ATEED supported portfolio."

SkyCity, one of the event's sponsors, said 750 room nights have been booked at its two Auckland hotels during the tournament.

"This is the first time this prestigious international event has taken place in New Zealand," said SkyCity's general manager Brad Burnett.

"SkyCity takes its role as a good host to Chinese visitors very seriously, and we are delighted the organisers of the Evergreen Cup have chosen NZ."