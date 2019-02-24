An inquest into the death of a former top bodybuilder who died suddenly at a New Zealand resort town has started today.

Priscilla Freeman, 44, was at Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury when she became unconscious in her hotel room on Friday, April 9, 2015.

Emergency services were called but she could not be revived.

An inquest into her death before Coroner Marcus Elliott has begun in Christchurch this morning.

Suppressions mean that the names of witnesses, and any evidence or submissions, cannot be reported at this stage.

Coroner Elliott has indicated that the interim non-publication orders will be reviewed at the end of the two-week hearing.