All Western Line trains in Auckland have been delayed or cancelled after a medical emergency at Grafton while commuters using the Eastern Line were also warned to expect delays.

On the Eastern Line, a train fault at Glen Innes had caused some delays and cancellations.

On the Western Line, Auckland Transport said the issue was due to a "customer matter" but services were returning to schedule.

CUSTOMER MATTER AT GRAFTON:



AT intiailly said the medical emergency shouldn't affect commuters but had since shut down its Western Line services.

The train which the passenger was on was now heading straight to Otahuhu, its final stop, after the incident at Grafton.

