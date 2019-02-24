Emergency services have been forced to close Waitākere Rd in West Auckland following a serious two-car collision earlier today.

The incident took place on Waitākere Rd and Taupiki Rd around 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said reports indicate a woman is trapped in a vehicle with serious injuries and another man has moderate injuries.

Both people will be taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said, and police are currently on the scene and the road is blocked.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy on State Highway 1 near Sanson, following a two-car crash this afternoon.

Police were called at 3.30pm after the cars collided at the intersection of the highway and Frecklington Rd.

One car was in the ditch and one went into a paddock.

One person has reportedly sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.