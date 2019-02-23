One person remains in hospital after an alleged assault in Pāpāmoa early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said two people were punched in a Gravatt Rd shopping block about 1.30am.

"Two people were injured - one remains in hospital," she said.

One person was arrested in relation to the incident and police were continuing their investigation today.

Police set up a cordon early this morning around the corner of a block of shops near the western end of the Fashion Island outdoor shopping centre.

The tarpaulins cover several carparks. Photo / George Novak

This afternoon, firefighters have been helping erect large tarps over the footpath and several carparks inside the cordon in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.

Earlier, a police media spokeswoman said initial reports were that the assaults happened at the Flying Mullet bar but it later appeared the bar closed before the incident.