One person remains in hospital after an alleged assault in Pāpāmoa early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said two people were punched in a Gravatt Rd shopping block about 1.30am.

"Two people were injured - one remains in hospital," she said.

Do you have any more information? Let us know

One person was arrested in relation to the incident and police were continuing their investigation today.

Police set up a cordon early this morning around the corner of a block of shops near the western end of the Fashion Island outdoor shopping centre.

The tarpaulins cover several carparks. Photo / George Novak
This afternoon, firefighters have been helping erect large tarps over the footpath and several carparks inside the cordon in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.

Earlier, a police media spokeswoman said initial reports were that the assaults happened at the Flying Mullet bar but it later appeared the bar closed before the incident.

Fire and emergency staff help erect large tarpaulans over an area of interest. Photo / George Novak
