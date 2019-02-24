A man is this afternoon in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after an altercation at a popular Pāpāmoa shopping centre overnight.

The man, in his 40s, was transferred from Tauranga Hospital to Waikato today.

He had been involved in an alleged assault at 1.30am outside a set of shops on the fringe of Fashion Island on Gravatt Rd.

Detectives at the scene would not comment but a police spokeswoman said two people were punched.

Advertisement

"Two people were injured - one remains in hospital," she said.

One person was arrested in relation to the incident and police were continuing their investigation today.

The tarpaulins cover several carparks. Photo / George Novak

The crime scene was blocked off by police tape enclosing the footpath and carparks between the TAB and Number 1 Shoes.

Police detectives and forensic scientists were at the scene and earlier firefighters helped erect large tarpaulins over the footpath in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.

Earlier, a police media spokeswoman said initial reports were that the altercation happened at the Flying Mullet bar but it later emerged the bar closed before the incident.