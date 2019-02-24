A man is this afternoon in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after an altercation at a popular Pāpāmoa shopping centre overnight.
The man, in his 40s, was transferred from Tauranga Hospital to Waikato today.
He had been involved in an alleged assault at 1.30am outside a set of shops on the fringe of Fashion Island on Gravatt Rd.
Detectives at the scene would not comment but a police spokeswoman said two people were punched.
"Two people were injured - one remains in hospital," she said.
One person was arrested in relation to the incident and police were continuing their investigation today.
The crime scene was blocked off by police tape enclosing the footpath and carparks between the TAB and Number 1 Shoes.
Police detectives and forensic scientists were at the scene and earlier firefighters helped erect large tarpaulins over the footpath in front of the Tremains Real Estate office.
Earlier, a police media spokeswoman said initial reports were that the altercation happened at the Flying Mullet bar but it later emerged the bar closed before the incident.