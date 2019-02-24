As the wait list for social housing in Hawke's Bay soars, streets in Hastings are set to be revitalised as part of the Government's regional housing programme.

In the next 12 months, 68 state-owned houses will be built on Anson St, Hood St, Campbell St and Oliphant Rd, Campbell St and Bledisloe Pl, Cunningham Cres, Kennedy Rd, St Aubyn St West and Sussex St.

A Housing New Zealand spokesman said it would mean more modern, warm and dry homes for families and people in need in the region.

"The houses we are replacing are nearing their end of life. While these homes have served New Zealand families well over the years, we are now looking forward to providing homes for future generations."

He said some cases involved removing some of their "old stock" and replacing it with more new homes for people in need, while other houses will be built on vacant Housing New Zealand land.

"We have been in touch with tenants that may be affected by this and we have also been in touch with neighbours living near these redevelopments."

Last week, Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said while progress is being made on building more homes, demand for housing continues to increase.

In 2018, 59 new homes were made available in the region; 50 in Hastings and nine in Napier.

After five years of campaigning to build quality social housing on Campbell St and Bledisloe Pl, local housing advocate Anna Lorck said she was thrilled that a new development is about to start.

The former Labour candidate, Lorck took on the Raureka housing issue back in 2014.

"This project will help with the serious housing need and also greatly improve the landscape for residents and the wider community living in the area," she said.

"Over the years I've been very outspoken, fighting against a deliberate sell-down of land and housing stock by National, I've seen how it has ripped the heart out of our social housing in Hastings.

"I saw Campbell St as a priority, this is a tangible result that has come with a change in government. It's extremely rewarding. I know it's only the beginning and there is a lot more work that must continue and needs to be done."

Housing New Zealand is currently working through development plans for Napier.