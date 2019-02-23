Lime is fighting to get its electric scooters back on the streets of Auckland by pleading to the public to help bring back the "transport revolution".

Auckland Council put the brakes on the e-scooter fleet yesterday until the company sorted out its problem with the machines locking up.

Lime was given 24 hours to "disable the fleet" and remove the scooters from the city's streets while the safety issues were resolved.

Users who visit the Lime app are now being alerted to a plea for public support encouraging people to send an automatic email to Auckland Council with the subject line "I support Lime in Auckland".

Advertisement

"You might have been aware that Lime is currently only on a trial in Auckland. We want to be around for the long run helping you get from A to B in a simple, affordable and fun way.

"We'd appreciate if you could take a moment to share your support for Lime with Auckland's mayor and councillors," the message on the Lime app reads.

As of 4pm today, 2268 emails have been sent.

Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher said she had been reading the emails this morning and while the vast majority had been in support of Lime's campaign people were also expressing concerns.

"Doctors are emailing in telling us about the people they have treated after riding a Lime, others are saying there needs to be a tax and some are saying there needs to be a ringing bell so people know when they are coming," she said.

While e-scooters did have a place in future public transport the council had an obligation to ensure the machines were safe, Fletcher said.

"If it was my grandchild about to use one I'd expect it to be fit for purpose and I don't think that's unreasonable."

Lime has said it they will implement a firmware upgrade to address the wheel-locking issue but it is unclear whether that has yet happened.

The Herald attempted to contact Lime but did not get a response.

The company identified 115 reported irregular braking incidents that may have been caused by the locking issue it is unclear whether the safety problems have been fixed.

Ninety-two of these incidents were in Auckland and 30 resulted in injury.

Council bosses met representatives from the Lime yesterday afternoon to discuss safety concerns before announcing the suspension.

Dunedin was quick to follow in Auckland's footsteps and withdrew Lime e-scooters with immediate effect late yesterday afternoon.

Auckland Council chief operating officer Dean Kimpton said Lime's licence had been reviewed and temporarily suspended.

"Myself and Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison have given careful consideration to the most appropriate next steps.

"We have been clear with Lime representatives that the equipment used on our transport network must be safe for use," Kimpton said.