A person was flung from a vehicle after driving off the road in Okaihau, in the Far North.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Puketi Rd and State Highway 1 at 12.30pm today.

A passing truck driver who witnessed the incident called 111, a police spokeswoman said.

Police say a helicopter from Whangarei has been dispatched.

"The car is off the road and the person is lying beside it.

"It may be serious," the police spokeswoman said.