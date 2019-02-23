A man in his 20s has been rushed to Whangārei Hospital after being flung from a car near Okaihau.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Puketi Rd and State Highway 1 at 12.30pm today.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said the male patient was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

"He has now been assessed as being in a moderate condition," an ARHT spokesman said.

A passing truck driver who witnessed the incident called 111, a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services attend crash near intersection of Puketi Rd and State Highway 1 in Okaihau. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

"The car is off the road and the person is lying beside it," police told the Herald earlier today.

Meanwhile, a man is in a critical condition after a truck rolled south of Queenstown this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30pm after reports of an incident at Halfway Bay Station, which borders Lake Wakatipu near Kingston.

- additional reporting Otago Daily Times