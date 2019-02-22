Residents in a suburb of Porirua are being asked to limit their water usage, after a pipe carrying water to the suburb's main reservoir burst.

The leak affected people in the seaside suburb of Titahi Bay.

The burst has temporarily cut supply to buildings in the Harvey Norman shopping centre, in Porirua's CBD.

Crews from Wellington Water were working with contractors to re-connect the affected properties, through a smaller separate pipe.

They would also attempt to repair the larger, main pipe.

According to Wellington Water, the Titahi Bay reservoir contained about a three hour supply of water.

Repairs were estimated to take up to six hours.

Limiting use would help ensure residents had enough water on hand for essential needs like washing and drinking.