Auckland's Six60 concert goers can breathe a sigh of relief as forecasters tip overnight showers to clear this morning and fine weather to run into the evening.

Elsewhere, mostly fine weather is expected in Thames for day two of the Splore music and arts festival and in Wellington for the Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival at Westpac Stadium.

However, rain and cloud over the East Coast could put a dampener on the Wings Over Wairarapa airshow.

Fans at the Splore festival in Thames can expect mostly fine weather. Photo / Herald

While most of the country's north had been lashed by rain yesterday, clearing skies and warm temperatures were expected today across much of the region today.

Auckland is tipped to hit a high of 23C as rain clears way to cloudy periods in the afternoon, MetService says.

In good news for the 50,000 fans heading to Western Springs to watch Kiwi band Six60, temperatures are tipped to remain fine into the evening and only dip to a balmy 18C by midnight.

By Sunday, with the concert safely passed, possible heavy rain was expected to return to the city at it hits a top of 23C.

Elsewhere, Whangārei is looking at a top of 25C today, Hamilton a high of 24C and Tauranga a top of 25C with rain clearing in each centre this morning.

Thames can expect light showers around midday and a high of 25C as concert-goers enjoy the Splore festival and what is billed as the country's biggest dress-up party.

Napier and the Hawke's Bay can expect showers for much of the day and a top of 24C, while Wellington is forecast for a windy 19C with one or two showers.

Nearby, Masterton can expect a top of 22C and cloudy skies with showers turning to rain in the evening in what could put a dampener on the spectacle of the Wings Over Wairarapa.

Cloudy skies and rain might put a dampener on Wings Over Wairarapa in Masterton. Photo / Supplied

In the South Island, much of the West Coast is expected to remain dry and sunny, while the east lies under spots of rain and cloud as Christchurch expects a top of 18C and rain from mid-morning.

Nelson is tipped to hit a top of 22C with fine skies, while Dunedin in the south can expect a high of 16C and a few showers with Queenstown looking at mostly fine skies and a high of 17C.

Your Weather for Saturday

Whangārei: Rain, easing to a few showers in the morning. Southwesterlies.

High 25C Low 16C

Auckland Rain, clearing morning as winds change southwest, then cloudy periods.

High 24C Low 16C

Tauranga: Rain, clearing morning and becoming fine with high cloud.

High 26C Low 15C

Hamilton: Showers clearing morning and becoming fine with high cloud. Southwest developing morning.

High 24C Low 13C

New Plymouth: Showers clearing, then fine with high cloud. Showers returning overnight.

High 21C Low 12C

Napier: A few showers. Southwesterly winds.

High 24C 13C

Wellington: Cloudy periods with one or two showers. Southerly winds.

High 19C Low 11C

Christchurch: A fine start. A few showers possible from mid-morning, then rain from evening. Easterlies developing this afternoon.

High 18C Low 10C

Dunedin: Fine at first, then a few showers from afternoon as southwesterlies turn southeast.

High 16C Low 9C

Queenstown: Fine at first, cloud increasing afternoon with possible showers. Cool southerlies developing.

High 17C Low 7C