A Whangarei flat is on fire with smoke billowing 15 metres high - and residents are being warned to lock themselves inside their homes because "someone's running around with a knife".

Emergency services were called to a "family harm" incident at residential property on Maunu Rd about 6.30pm. On arrival the property was on fire and an occupant had fled the scene, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.



A resident on the street told the Herald the scene was swarming with police cars, Armed Offenders Squad officers and police dog teams.

"Police told everyone to lock themselves inside because someone is running around with a knife.

"They said get inside."

Police now say a man who fled the scene has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

"We are speaking to the man and other people who were at the property to establish exactly what has taken place," a police spokesperson said.

Initially, police were told a woman was being kept hostage but that information was incorrect, a police spokeswoman said.

A search has been undertaken of the property and it is believed that all the

occupants of the house have got out safely, a police spokesman said.

The man involved in the family harm incident fled the scene on foot, the spokesman said.

Maunu Road is closed between Western Hills Dr and Hospital Rd, while

emergency services work at the scene of the fire.

The resident said flames were leaping into the air with "really black smoke" from an old bungalow-style house.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesman said crews were in attendance to try to extinguish the blaze.

"The flat fire is 10 metres by 15 metres. No one has been reported missing," the FENZ spokesman said.

More to come