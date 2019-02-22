A second facialis fruit fly has been found in South Auckland - again in Otara.

Biosecurity NZ said the facialis fruit fly was caught in a surveillance trap yesterday - 70 metres from the first discovery.

It is a different species to the Queensland fruit fly and is unrelated to a separate biosecurity incident in Devonport and Northcote, where two separate fruit flies have been found.

Biosecurity New Zealand remain confident it is highly unlikely that a breeding population of facialis fruit fly would establish in New Zealand because of our climate.

"Facialis has never established anywhere in the world outside of Tonga," Biosecurity NZ's Dr Catherine Duthie said.

But an enhanced surveillance programme will continue in the Otara area as a "precautionary measure."

The detection of a solitary male fly within the controlled zone gives us confidence our trapping programme is working, Duthie said.

Fruit fly traps in "zone A" are being inspected daily, and those in "zone B" are being inspected every three days.

A further 92 traps have now been deployed in zone A and 80 traps have been deployed in zone B.

Bin distribution is now complete with 144 bins between zones A and B. Collected fruit is being taken to Biosecurity New Zealand's field laboratory.

Biosecurity NZ said leaflets had been translated into a number of languages including Samoan, Tongan, Chinese, Cook Island Maori, Fijian and Hindi - and are now being shared amongst the local community.

Biosecurity NZ staff will be attending a meeting with local community and church leaders tonight to update them on the situation.

Tomorrow, field teams will be at the Ōtara market talking to residents.

Biosecurity NZ said the market is outside the controlled area so people can continue to buy fruit and vegetables from the market as usual.

Two separate single male Queensland fruit flies have been found in surveillance traps in the Auckland North Shore suburbs of Devonport (February 14) and Northcote (February 20).

"At the moment, these are two single males found quite some distance apart, and there's no evidence of a breeding population."

If you find larvae inside fruit, or believe you have seen a fruit fly, keep hold of it and call 0800 80 99 66.