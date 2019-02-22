Malcolm Rewa, after an almost unprecedented third trial, has been found guilty of murdering Susan Burdett in her South Auckland home in 1992.

Infamously, the Crown had also prosecuted Teina Pora for the accounts clerk's murder.

When just 17 years old, Pora was arrested and later twice wrongly convicted for murdering Burdett.

He spent 22 years in prison before the Privy Council quashed his conviction in 2015 and has since received an apology from the Government and $3.5 million in compensation.

Outside Auckland High Court, private investigator Tim McKinnel, who fought to get Teina Pora out of prison, said the guilty verdict was a combination of "justice and trust".

"Burdett's family and friends have endured 27 years of hardship but today we have seen justice merged with truth."

McKinnel said the five trials had been tough-going for Burdett's family with a great deal of uncertainty and difficult times in terms of listening to all the evidence.

He said he had spoken to Burdett's brother Jim when he started working on Pora's case and he was "incredibly understanding" and had a lot of questions.

"It was important for us that we acknowledge [Burdett's family] in this. It wasn't ever just about Teina.

"It always involved two families - Teina and Susan's, you couldn't deal with one without the other."

McKinnel said it was undeniable his team had had some difficult times in dealing with the police but he wasn't here today to dwell on that.

He described Rewa as a "monster" but people like that were no born that way. "There is probably a story to tell in my view as to how he ended up being in this position but that's not to take away from the pain and suffering he has inflicted."

For Pora, this was a very important day as he had talked about it ten years ago, McKinnel told media outside the court house.

"He was of course wanting to get out of jail for something he hadn't done."

McKinnel said it was frustrating Rewa didn't speak up while Pora was locked up for all those years but "was not unexpected."

Police also spoke about the verdict, shortly after it was delivered.

"Police welcome the jury's verdict in convicting Malcolm Rewa of Susan Burdett's murder.

"Police wish to thank all the witnesses who came to court to give evidence. We appreciate it has been both difficult and traumatic for people having to relive their experiences of the case some 26 years later," a spokesperson said.

Paul Chambers, Malcom Rewa's lawyer, speaking outside court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"I also want to acknowledge the Crown and Police investigation team for their work over the better part of the last two years preparing this case for trial."

The jury took four hours to return their verdict today after hearing two weeks of evidence and arguments in the High Court at Auckland.

"How do you find the defendant?" the foreman was asked.

"Guilty," he said - standing to tell the court.

Burdett was raped and bludgeoned to death in her Papatoetoe home in 1992.

After some 27 years, 12 New Zealanders today said her killer was Rewa.

New Zealanders have taken to social media to react to the verdict.

"Proof of an unjust system! All those years robbed from Teina Pora's life, all those years Rewa sitting back thinking he got away with it, all those hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax payers money spent on the case to prove an innocent man guilty only to the spend all that money again to try and prove who the real murderer was. This is an embarrassment and proof that our system needs an overhaul," someone said on the Herald Facebook page.

"Today is your day Susan. Victory for you," someone else said.