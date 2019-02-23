A real estate agent has shown how far he will go to sell a house by jumping into the ocean at the owner's request - fully clothed in his signature blue suit and tie.

Bayleys agent Jock Kooger told the owners of a stunning home in Manly, north Auckland he would do anything to sell their newly renovated house - Katie Buchanan asked: "Even jump off a cliff?"

The resulting video shows Kooger jumping off the rocks at the end of East Ave, Manly into the water - dressed in a suit, tie, shirt and shoes.

"There was a little hesitation before I jumped but I had to do it in one take - I only had the one suit with me," Kooger said of his rock jump.

Jock Kooger after his fully clothed dip in the Waitemata.

"It was surprisingly easy to swim in the suit and tie but probably not recommended, especially with shoes."

Kooger was thankful the filming was done on a hot day Auckland day so the swim was refreshing.

It shows him jumping from the rocks and then cuts to a scene "moments earlier" where he is seen enjoying a coffee from an ocean view balcony at the house.

"Jumping off the rocks is something all the locals do and it's a really short walk from the house - it's an amazing spot."

"The views from the house are spectacular," Kooger said.

Owners Katie and Tony Buchanan bought the three-level house five years ago and have spent a great deal of that time renovating it to show-home standard.

It was originally a small brick house which was extended in the 1990s. It has a current CV of $1.5m but Kooger was expecting it to sell for more.

When the pair bought the home it was unremarkable with some solid and some plaster cladding. It has since been fully rebuilt by the pair who co-own Buchanan Construction with another builder.

18B East Avenue, Manly - the house a real estate agent was prepared to jump off a cliff for. Image / OneRoof

"We started renovating and then I took six months off work to do the reclad. Now there is not one part of the house that hasn't been rebuilt," Buchanan said.

The five-bedroom home also features a private, self-contained minor dwelling, large flat section and expensive sea views.

The family, including sons Jasper, 7, Wolf, 5 and Otis, 4 love swimming at the nearby beach and often go for a dip on the way home from school and kindy.

Katie Buchanan said the family was impressed Kooger was indeed willing to jump off a cliff for them.

"We knew he was up for anything so we got a videographer to film it and then I climbed out on a branch to get another angle," Katie said.

"You can hear me squealing with delight in the video."