A man killed in a crash after fleeing police has been described as a "really cool guy".

Hastings man Scott Faulkner, 36, died last Thursday after a 9.40pm crash on the Napier-Taupo highway.

Police were following Faulkner on State Highway 5 after signalling for him to stop, when his vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming truck.

Concerns had been raised about Faulkner's wellbeing last week and police had been searching for him on Thursday.

Faulkner's name was released this week, and prompted tributes on social media.

One comment simply observed "RIP Scott" and another observed "So sad. He was a really cool guy to work with''.

Faulkner's former workplace was not identified in the post.

Victim Support staff are supporting Faulkner's family, and the truck driver involved in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Last week, Hawke's Bay Acting Area Commander Inspector Jeanette Park acknowledged the tragic circumstances around the accident.

"An outcome like this is the last thing anyone wants to see."

The circumstances surrounding the incident would also be investigated thoroughly by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling on SH5 between Taupo and Napier last Thursday, February 14 who may have seen the crash or the silver Mitsubishi station wagon driven by Faulkner.

They should contact Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore, at Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700.