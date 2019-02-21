State Highway 50a in Hastings has been closed after a serious two-car crash.

The closure is between the intersections with Omahu Road and York Road.

The road was set to reopen about 8.20am, police said.

NZTA advises that the following detours are in place:

For northbound traffic turn left into York Road then left onto Maraekakaho Road, left onto Omahu Road then right back onto State Highway 50a.

Apply the reverse for southbound traffic.

The crash is the third serious crash in Hawke's Bay in 15 hours.

