From being the 'lovely tache dude' on the streets of Northland, Birinder Singh twirled his classy tachey in front of professional barbers who judged his moustache the best in New Zealand.

Even after winning the national beard and moustache competition this month, the 27-year-old from Kawakawa never seems happy with the fullness of that handlebar moustache judging by the way he juicily twirls it.

He won a trophy, a medal, moustache grooming products and a monetary reward after the day-long judging last weekend at the NZ Beard & Moustache Competition, part of the Meatstock festival at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.

Singh was the only participant of Indian origin.

Originally from the Indian state of Punjab, he received a Facebook message two weeks ago from a friend in Auckland who urged him to take part as he thought Singh had "what it took" to compete.

Birinder Singh shows his lovely tache judged the best in New Zealand during the national beard and moustache competition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Win or lose never crosses my mind in anything I do. I decided to take part as I wanted someone from my community to compete because we often lag behind when it comes to participation in public events.

"We from Punjab consider the turban, beard, and moustache the essence of our culture and tradition. Normally I don't wear a turban but I went to this competition wearing one because I can't forget my history."

Singh used a mixture of oil, shampoo, conditioner, balm, wash and wax on his moustache and beard in preparation for the Auckland event.

"Some participants had a longer beard than me but my moustache was the longest, although you didn't necessarily have to have the longest moustache to win. You get judged on its length, how you maintain it, and its diet," he explained.

Northlander Birinder Singh has been named man with the best moustache in New Zealand. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"I've taken part in sporting competitions in India like kabaddi and my attitude has always been to represent my community to the best of my ability and I thought I carried out my responsibility in that regard very well last weekend."

The competition, he said, wasn't a trigger for grooming his tache.

"I've been maintaining it for a few years now because I am passionate about it. It's God's gift. When I was announced the winner, I thought the whole Punjab won that day," Singh said.

He's keen to organise a similar competition to encourage people to grow beards and moustaches.