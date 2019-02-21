Warning: Graphic footage.

Shocking footage has emerged of two West Auckland schools being involved in a fight with one student holding a machete.

Police said the incident was reported to them around 3.40pm yesterday at Stevies Lane, Henderson. Ambulance staff also attended the scene.

Two 17-year-old males were arrested for disorder and were both referred to Youth Aid.

A video shared on Facebook last night revealed that the fight was between Kelston Boys High School and Liston College, both male-only schools.

The shirtless can be seen holding a machete to the other student's throat. Photo / Facebook

The West Auckland schools are in neighbouring suburbs of Kelston and Henderson.

The video shows a young shirtless student approaching another student with a machete.

The white-shirted student taunts the other to attack him with the machete-like knife, which leads to the shirtless student putting it up to his throat before punching him in the head.

The white-shirted student defends himself and tries to hit back, but the shirtless student walks away.

Other uniformed students can be seen watching and filming the fight in the background.

In an extended video, taken as part of a Facebook story, shows what events unfold moments later.

A third student, wearing a black T-shirt, was seen running up behind the white-shirted student and hitting him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The student on the ground is then punched and kicked by him before he runs away.

After the incident was reported to police two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The shirtless student punches the other student in the head. Photo / Facebook

"Police are treating this incident seriously and we are aware there is footage circulating online of this incident," a police spokesperson said.

"We are alarmed at the violent behaviour on display and have made a number of enquiries in relation to the identities of the main offenders involved."

"As a result, two 17-year-old males have since been arrested today."

The pair will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court at a later date.

Inspector Stefan Sagar said police will not tolerate the actions of the alleged offenders and we treat incidents of this nature extremely seriously.

"Disorder incidents such as this have no place in our community and we will not hesitate to deal with anyone involved.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the Henderson area in the coming days to prevent any further disorder incidents taking place.

"I want to reassure the community that police will continue to investigate this incident and we will be talking with our partners, including local schools," says Inspector Sagar.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Henderson Police on 09 839 0600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.