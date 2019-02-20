A man has been shot by police following a series of incidents in Kawerau this morning.

Police were made aware of both a bank robbery in Kawerau and a family harm incident about 9am today where the offender was reported to be armed.

Police subsequently located a vehicle believed to be involved and attempted to stop it.

The driver fled from police but was eventually stopped on State Highway 30 about 10.20am.

Advertisement

Police at a cordon near Te Teko. Photo / Rahera Fox

He was shot by police and first aid was immediately given.

The incident is still in its early stages and police are working to build a full picture of the events of this morning.

More information will be released as details become available.

Earlier, police swooped on Kawerau after an alleged armed robbery at a Fletcher Avenue bank.

A spokeswoman from police communications confirmed police were made aware of the armed robbery about 9.08am.

Signs at First Credit Union in Kawerau. Photo / Rahera Fox

Initial reports indicate a male offender entered the bank armed with a weapon and left the premises a short time later, making off with an amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are conducting area inquiries and examining the scene.

SH30 is cordoned at the intersection of Onepu Springs Rd and the intersection of SH34.

SH30 TE TEKO - ROAD CLOSED - 10:45AM

Due to a police incident a section of #SH30 is NOW CLOSED between Braemer Rd & Grieve Rd near Te Teko. Detour via Kawerau: https://t.co/DT8n9vTKvz ^TP pic.twitter.com/HVMSCRwkL1 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 20, 2019



A St John spokeswoman confrirmed they were called to the scene at 10.24am.

A witness described the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

"By the time I got there the branch was closed but I was able to get in and see a friend that works there. Staff were being interviewed by the police and are grateful for the concern from everyone for their well-being," the witness said.